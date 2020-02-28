All apartments in Mesa
303 S Recker Road Lot 126

303 S Recker Rd · No Longer Available
Location

303 S Recker Rd, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
elevator
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
pool
This trailer home is located at Recker and Broadway in Fountain East, a 55+ age restricted Community. This home currently has some furniture in the home but can be moved upon request or it can stay if needed. Features include a Nice sized Living space. Kitchen with Neutral Cabinets and Good Counter space. The bathroom is Large with a Walk in Shower. Close to the Community Pool. GATE CODE #1023 5% tax and administrative fee $400 non refundable security deposit Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have any available units?
303 S Recker Road Lot 126 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have?
Some of 303 S Recker Road Lot 126's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 currently offering any rent specials?
303 S Recker Road Lot 126 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 pet-friendly?
Yes, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 is pet friendly.
Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 offer parking?
No, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 does not offer parking.
Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have a pool?
Yes, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 has a pool.
Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have accessible units?
No, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 does not have accessible units.
Does 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 have units with dishwashers?
No, 303 S Recker Road Lot 126 does not have units with dishwashers.
