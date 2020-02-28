303 S Recker Road Lot 126

Amenities

pet friendly pool elevator microwave range oven

Unit Amenities microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator pool

This trailer home is located at Recker and Broadway in Fountain East, a 55+ age restricted Community. This home currently has some furniture in the home but can be moved upon request or it can stay if needed. Features include a Nice sized Living space. Kitchen with Neutral Cabinets and Good Counter space. The bathroom is Large with a Walk in Shower. Close to the Community Pool. GATE CODE #1023 5% tax and administrative fee $400 non refundable security deposit Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.