303 S Recker Road Lot 126

Amenities
This trailer home is located at Recker and Broadway in Fountain East, a 55+ age restricted Community. This home currently has some furniture in the home but can be moved upon request or it can stay if needed. Features include a Nice sized Living space. Kitchen with Neutral Cabinets and Good Counter space. The bathroom is Large with a Walk in Shower. Close to the Community Pool. GATE CODE #1023 5% tax and administrative fee $400 non refundable security deposit Please visit our website at rpmeastvalley.com to schedule a showing at your convenience.