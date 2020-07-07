All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 3022 South 93rd Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
3022 South 93rd Street
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:57 AM

3022 South 93rd Street

3022 South 93rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3022 South 93rd Street, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today! Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning. *Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time. *Other amenity subscriptions may apply. AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits. FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate. Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 South 93rd Street have any available units?
3022 South 93rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 3022 South 93rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
3022 South 93rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 South 93rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 South 93rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 3022 South 93rd Street offers parking.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 South 93rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street have a pool?
Yes, 3022 South 93rd Street has a pool.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street have accessible units?
No, 3022 South 93rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 South 93rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 South 93rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 South 93rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Sorrento Apartments
901 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Reflections at Red Mountain
2601 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85213

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College