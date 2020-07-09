All apartments in Mesa
3011 E Cicero
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

3011 E Cicero

3011 East Cicero Street · No Longer Available
Location

3011 East Cicero Street, Mesa, AZ 85213
The Groves

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f16f660093 ---- ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Two bedroom, 1.5 baths townhouse w/ tile floor entry. .Living room and Dining room w/ ceiling fan and tile floor. .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and microwave. .Inside laundry closet w/ hookups only. .Bedrooms feature ceiling fan. .Master bedroom upstairs w/ ceiling fan and tile floor. .Main bathroom w/ bathtub, shower combo and tile floor. .Desert front and rear yard. .One covered parking space. .Rear yard has enclosed patio. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. * Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. *Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. *We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: &bull; $800.00 Refundable &bull; $250.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing. Please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3011 E Cicero have any available units?
3011 E Cicero doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 3011 E Cicero have?
Some of 3011 E Cicero's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3011 E Cicero currently offering any rent specials?
3011 E Cicero is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3011 E Cicero pet-friendly?
Yes, 3011 E Cicero is pet friendly.
Does 3011 E Cicero offer parking?
Yes, 3011 E Cicero offers parking.
Does 3011 E Cicero have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3011 E Cicero does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3011 E Cicero have a pool?
No, 3011 E Cicero does not have a pool.
Does 3011 E Cicero have accessible units?
No, 3011 E Cicero does not have accessible units.
Does 3011 E Cicero have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3011 E Cicero has units with dishwashers.

