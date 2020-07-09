3011 E Cicero

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f16f660093 ---- ***AVAILABLE NOW*** **All application's filled out before seeing the inside of the property automatically get deleted. Please do not apply until you have seen the inside of this property.*** .Two bedroom, 1.5 baths townhouse w/ tile floor entry. .Living room and Dining room w/ ceiling fan and tile floor. .Kitchen w/ tile floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator and microwave. .Inside laundry closet w/ hookups only. .Bedrooms feature ceiling fan. .Master bedroom upstairs w/ ceiling fan and tile floor. .Main bathroom w/ bathtub, shower combo and tile floor. .Desert front and rear yard. .One covered parking space. .Rear yard has enclosed patio. *1 small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month. Sorry, no cats are permitted. *This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. *Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. *$100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. *An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. *On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Applications submitted before the scheduled viewing date are not reviewed or processed. * Please schedule a viewing date and time according to the available viewing calendar. *Once you have viewed the inside of the property please submit the application for anyone 18 years and older who will be living at the property. *We process the applications in the order we received them completed. Thank you. *Security Deposits: • $800.00 Refundable • $250.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *Self guiding showing. Please secure the home after viewing and place key back in the lockbox.