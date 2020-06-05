30 E BROWN Road

Amenities

Tastefully decorated, pristine, tasteful and elegant! This beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is just what you are looking for! Glistening floors, granite countertops, new cabinets. Fabulous views of the huge greenbelt and sparkling pool, perfect areas for BBQ's, picnics and relaxation. Garage is not inclued in the rental. Amazing location right by Hohokam Stadium, great access to the 202 freeway, close to parks, schools, grocery store AND DOES NOT back up to a major roadway. YEAH!! You are going to love it!!