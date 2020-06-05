All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 3 2020

30 E BROWN Road

30 East Brown Road · No Longer Available
Location

30 East Brown Road, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Tastefully decorated, pristine, tasteful and elegant! This beautiful remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is just what you are looking for! Glistening floors, granite countertops, new cabinets. Fabulous views of the huge greenbelt and sparkling pool, perfect areas for BBQ's, picnics and relaxation. Garage is not inclued in the rental. Amazing location right by Hohokam Stadium, great access to the 202 freeway, close to parks, schools, grocery store AND DOES NOT back up to a major roadway. YEAH!! You are going to love it!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30 E BROWN Road have any available units?
30 E BROWN Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 30 E BROWN Road have?
Some of 30 E BROWN Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30 E BROWN Road currently offering any rent specials?
30 E BROWN Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30 E BROWN Road pet-friendly?
No, 30 E BROWN Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 30 E BROWN Road offer parking?
Yes, 30 E BROWN Road offers parking.
Does 30 E BROWN Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30 E BROWN Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30 E BROWN Road have a pool?
Yes, 30 E BROWN Road has a pool.
Does 30 E BROWN Road have accessible units?
No, 30 E BROWN Road does not have accessible units.
Does 30 E BROWN Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30 E BROWN Road has units with dishwashers.
