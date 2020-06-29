All apartments in Mesa
Location

2907 East Leonora Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
This home is located at McKellips and Lindsay Rd in North Mesa in the subdivision of Vista Mesa. Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with lots of Room. Double door entry. As you walk in, you will find your Formal Living and Formal Dining Room. The Kitchen is open and Features Granite Counter Tops and Neutral Upgraded Cabinets. Off the Kitchen you have an Eat in Area which gives you views into the Family area. The Master Bedroom is Down with access to the Backyard and Covered Patio, and don't forget the fenced pool with Water Features. Off the patio you will have your own one room studio. Plenty of outside storage and an RV gate. Upstairs you will find a Loft, 3 bedrooms, and a new upgraded bathroom. No smoking allowed. Tenant will have to provide renters insurance. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on rent. Application fee $45 per adult. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2907 East Leonora have any available units?
2907 East Leonora doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2907 East Leonora have?
Some of 2907 East Leonora's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2907 East Leonora currently offering any rent specials?
2907 East Leonora is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2907 East Leonora pet-friendly?
No, 2907 East Leonora is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2907 East Leonora offer parking?
No, 2907 East Leonora does not offer parking.
Does 2907 East Leonora have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2907 East Leonora offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2907 East Leonora have a pool?
Yes, 2907 East Leonora has a pool.
Does 2907 East Leonora have accessible units?
No, 2907 East Leonora does not have accessible units.
Does 2907 East Leonora have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2907 East Leonora has units with dishwashers.
