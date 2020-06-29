2907 East Leonora

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

This home is located at McKellips and Lindsay Rd in North Mesa in the subdivision of Vista Mesa. Beautiful 4 Bedroom home with lots of Room. Double door entry. As you walk in, you will find your Formal Living and Formal Dining Room. The Kitchen is open and Features Granite Counter Tops and Neutral Upgraded Cabinets. Off the Kitchen you have an Eat in Area which gives you views into the Family area. The Master Bedroom is Down with access to the Backyard and Covered Patio, and don't forget the fenced pool with Water Features. Off the patio you will have your own one room studio. Plenty of outside storage and an RV gate. Upstairs you will find a Loft, 3 bedrooms, and a new upgraded bathroom. No smoking allowed. Tenant will have to provide renters insurance. 5% tax and administrative fee on rent $400 non refundable on rent. Application fee $45 per adult. No Pets