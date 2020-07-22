All apartments in Mesa
2742 S Sabrina --

2742 South Sabrina · No Longer Available
Location

2742 South Sabrina, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
A gorgeous 3 bed, 2.5 bath home located in the community of Mulberry in Mesa is now available for rental! With grassy and gravel landscaping, 2 car garage, dining/living area, and designer paint throughout, you simply must come see it to believe it! You'll love the gorgeous kitchen, with its ample cabinetry, pantry, granite countertops, and matching stainless steel appliances. Step inside the stunning master bedroom where you'll find a spacious walk-in closet as well as a private bath with his and her sinks. The community has many features; including 2 pools, fitness center, tennis, basketball, and pickle ball courts, and parks. Don't let this incredible opportunity to live in an almost new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2742 S Sabrina -- have any available units?
2742 S Sabrina -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2742 S Sabrina -- have?
Some of 2742 S Sabrina --'s amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2742 S Sabrina -- currently offering any rent specials?
2742 S Sabrina -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2742 S Sabrina -- pet-friendly?
No, 2742 S Sabrina -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2742 S Sabrina -- offer parking?
Yes, 2742 S Sabrina -- offers parking.
Does 2742 S Sabrina -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2742 S Sabrina -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2742 S Sabrina -- have a pool?
Yes, 2742 S Sabrina -- has a pool.
Does 2742 S Sabrina -- have accessible units?
No, 2742 S Sabrina -- does not have accessible units.
Does 2742 S Sabrina -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2742 S Sabrina -- has units with dishwashers.
