2730 S Valle Verde

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Mulberry in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The front has a cute little porch, perfect for relaxing! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! The interior has wood look tile and carpet flooring and neutral paint. The kitchen has sleek white shaker style cabinets with white subway tile backsplash. It also has matching stainless steel appliances. The living room is really open with a large glass sliding door that has a great view of the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The backyard has a small little grass yard and cobblestone patio. Brand New Fry's Market Place, Cafe Rio, within walking distance. The community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, basketball courts, BBQ & More