Last updated May 25 2019 at 7:43 AM

2730 S Valle Verde

2730 South Valle Verde · No Longer Available
Location

2730 South Valle Verde, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Beautiful 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Mulberry in Mesa! This home is conveniently located near the 202! The front has a cute little porch, perfect for relaxing! It has a two car garage and is cable ready! The interior has wood look tile and carpet flooring and neutral paint. The kitchen has sleek white shaker style cabinets with white subway tile backsplash. It also has matching stainless steel appliances. The living room is really open with a large glass sliding door that has a great view of the backyard. The master bath has dual sinks and a walk-in closet. The backyard has a small little grass yard and cobblestone patio. Brand New Fry's Market Place, Cafe Rio, within walking distance. The community has a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, fitness center, playground, basketball courts, BBQ & More

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 S Valle Verde have any available units?
2730 S Valle Verde doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2730 S Valle Verde have?
Some of 2730 S Valle Verde's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 S Valle Verde currently offering any rent specials?
2730 S Valle Verde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 S Valle Verde pet-friendly?
No, 2730 S Valle Verde is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2730 S Valle Verde offer parking?
Yes, 2730 S Valle Verde offers parking.
Does 2730 S Valle Verde have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 S Valle Verde does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 S Valle Verde have a pool?
Yes, 2730 S Valle Verde has a pool.
Does 2730 S Valle Verde have accessible units?
No, 2730 S Valle Verde does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 S Valle Verde have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 S Valle Verde does not have units with dishwashers.
