Mesa, AZ
2703 E Kenwood St
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:39 AM

2703 E Kenwood St

2703 East Kenwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

2703 East Kenwood Street, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Excellent 3br/2ba/3garage HOUSE (Lindsay Rd & McKellips Rd) - This house is off of Lindsay Rd & McKellips Rd, with daccess to the Loop 202 Freeway. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!

Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile & Carpet and Floors, Ceiling Fans, Desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 3 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, & lots of closet space.

Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,895.78

Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.

Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.

cats are OK - purrr
dogs are OK - wooof
Location: Mesa

(RLNE4959069)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 E Kenwood St have any available units?
2703 E Kenwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 E Kenwood St have?
Some of 2703 E Kenwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 E Kenwood St currently offering any rent specials?
2703 E Kenwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 E Kenwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2703 E Kenwood St is pet friendly.
Does 2703 E Kenwood St offer parking?
Yes, 2703 E Kenwood St offers parking.
Does 2703 E Kenwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2703 E Kenwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 E Kenwood St have a pool?
No, 2703 E Kenwood St does not have a pool.
Does 2703 E Kenwood St have accessible units?
No, 2703 E Kenwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 E Kenwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 E Kenwood St has units with dishwashers.
