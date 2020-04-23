2703 E Kenwood St

Amenities

**Excellent 3br/2ba/3garage HOUSE (Lindsay Rd & McKellips Rd) - This house is off of Lindsay Rd & McKellips Rd, with daccess to the Loop 202 Freeway. Excellent schools, quiet neighborhood, and walking distance from shopping!



Amenities Include: Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Tile & Carpet and Floors, Ceiling Fans, Desert landscaping, Fenced backyard, 3 Car Garage, spacious bedrooms, & lots of closet space.



Total Month Cost: Rent/Tax/Admin/HVAC - $1,895.78



Please contact Premier Business Investments at 480-308-0093 to schedule a showing.



Serious Inquiries Only. Lease Requirements - 12 month contract, 1 month refundable deposit, references, and credit check.



Location: Mesa



