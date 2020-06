Amenities

FOR RENT 55+ 3 Bed 2 Bath condo Located In Sunland Springs Village - Available OCTOBER & DECEMBER 2019. Beautiful condo on the golf course! Fully furnished, located in a perfect spot with scenic views in 55+ community Sunland Springs Village. All utilities included along with access to all community HOA amenities such as pools and fitness centers. Come enjoy some great fall weather!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964653)