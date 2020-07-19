All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2626 North 62nd Street

2626 North 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2626 North 62nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Come check out this immaculate single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring 1535 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage conveniently located off of McDowell & Power in the well maintained "Villa Royale" Community bordering the "Painted Mountain Golf Course" on the north side! Nice tile and flooring in all the right areas. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, nice interior paint, ALL appliances included! Enjoy the professionally landscaped desert oasis backyard and covered patio! Community includes a heated community pool and spa! This one won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@brewerstrattonpm.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1195.00, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,493.75 Available 2/1/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2626 North 62nd Street have any available units?
2626 North 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2626 North 62nd Street have?
Some of 2626 North 62nd Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2626 North 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2626 North 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2626 North 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2626 North 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 2626 North 62nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 2626 North 62nd Street offers parking.
Does 2626 North 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2626 North 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2626 North 62nd Street have a pool?
Yes, 2626 North 62nd Street has a pool.
Does 2626 North 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 2626 North 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2626 North 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2626 North 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
