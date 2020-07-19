2626 North 62nd Street

Amenities

Come check out this immaculate single level 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home featuring 1535 sq. ft. and a 2 car garage conveniently located off of McDowell & Power in the well maintained "Villa Royale" Community bordering the "Painted Mountain Golf Course" on the north side! Nice tile and flooring in all the right areas. Vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, nice interior paint, ALL appliances included! Enjoy the professionally landscaped desert oasis backyard and covered patio! Community includes a heated community pool and spa! This one won't last long at this price! Contact AJ Smith @ (480) 568-2666 or email aj@brewerstrattonpm.com



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1195.00, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,493.75 Available 2/1/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.