2617 S 106TH Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Gorgeous move-in ready home in a one-of-a-kind community. Fantastic floorplan with large open great room plus a large loft upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with extra storage in the master bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Large laundry room located upstairs. Low Maintenance front and back yard. Private vinyl fenced back with paved patio and synthetic grass. Two car garage Tree-lined streets adorn the resort community of Mulberry which boasts a spacious pool, both tennis and pickleball courts, a gym, clubhouse, basketball court, and tons of playgrounds, all available only to residents of this exclusive community. Mulberry has a full-time activities director who organizes everything from weekly poker and movie nights! Pet policy will require owner approval.