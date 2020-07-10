All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 9 2020

2617 S 106TH Way

2617 South 106th Way · No Longer Available
Location

2617 South 106th Way, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Gorgeous move-in ready home in a one-of-a-kind community. Fantastic floorplan with large open great room plus a large loft upstairs. Spacious bedrooms with extra storage in the master bedroom. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash, granite, gas range, stainless steel appliances, and pendant lighting. Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included. Large laundry room located upstairs. Low Maintenance front and back yard. Private vinyl fenced back with paved patio and synthetic grass. Two car garage Tree-lined streets adorn the resort community of Mulberry which boasts a spacious pool, both tennis and pickleball courts, a gym, clubhouse, basketball court, and tons of playgrounds, all available only to residents of this exclusive community. Mulberry has a full-time activities director who organizes everything from weekly poker and movie nights! Pet policy will require owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2617 S 106TH Way have any available units?
2617 S 106TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2617 S 106TH Way have?
Some of 2617 S 106TH Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2617 S 106TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
2617 S 106TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2617 S 106TH Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2617 S 106TH Way is pet friendly.
Does 2617 S 106TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 2617 S 106TH Way offers parking.
Does 2617 S 106TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2617 S 106TH Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2617 S 106TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 2617 S 106TH Way has a pool.
Does 2617 S 106TH Way have accessible units?
No, 2617 S 106TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2617 S 106TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2617 S 106TH Way has units with dishwashers.

