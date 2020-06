Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard parking pool

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom townhouse fully furnished and located steps away from the golf course and community pool. This corner lot property has a private courtyard off the front entrance as well as a patio off the back. Great location in East Mesa and close to all services.