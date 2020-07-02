All apartments in Mesa
2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296

2550 S Ellsworth Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2550 S Ellsworth Rd, Mesa, AZ 85209
Las Palmas Grand

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
hot tub
tennis court
Major Cross Streets are Ellsworth Rd and Guadalupe Rd
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Sq. Footage: 1,500
Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis, No Smoking
------------------------------

No Application Fees! New Build single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level 55+ community resort home. This home features large living space, vaulted ceilings, new laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, neutral carpeting in each bedroom, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Larger kitchen includes granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, large island, ceramic top electric range, farm house sink, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and extra storage. Inside laundry and home is on cul-de-sac lot in gated community. Community Features Pool, spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, walking and biking paths and clubhouse with endless activities.

No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.

Available to show by appointment.
Denali Real Estate, LLC
Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.

If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have any available units?
2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have?
Some of 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 currently offering any rent specials?
2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 is pet friendly.
Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 offer parking?
No, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 does not offer parking.
Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have a pool?
Yes, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 has a pool.
Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have accessible units?
No, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 does not have accessible units.
Does 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296 has units with dishwashers.

