2550 S. Ellsworth Road, #296

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Major Cross Streets are Ellsworth Rd and Guadalupe Rd

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Sq. Footage: 1,500

Pet & Smoking Policy: Pets considered in a case by case basis, No Smoking

No Application Fees! New Build single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single level 55+ community resort home. This home features large living space, vaulted ceilings, new laminate flooring in all high traffic areas, neutral carpeting in each bedroom, upgraded fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Larger kitchen includes granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, large island, ceramic top electric range, farm house sink, stove top microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. Master suite includes walk-in closet, double sinks and extra storage. Inside laundry and home is on cul-de-sac lot in gated community. Community Features Pool, spa, tennis courts, shuffleboard, pickleball, walking and biking paths and clubhouse with endless activities.



No Application Fees! 12 Month Minimum Lease. Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent. See our criteria to rent for qualifications.



Available to show by appointment.

Denali Real Estate, LLC

Office: 480-626-4062 or reply to this ad.



If we don't answer your call, please leave a message and we will call you back quickly. Our team does work on weekends.