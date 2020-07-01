All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2524 South El Paradiso.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2524 South El Paradiso
Last updated May 22 2020 at 12:48 AM

2524 South El Paradiso

2524 South El Paradiso · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2524 South El Paradiso, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Town home for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1,897 square feet. Gated Lake community. Includes community pool. A few minutes away from downtown Tempe, and a little over a mile away from the 101 and 60. Golf course within walking distance.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

There is a nonrefundable application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2524 South El Paradiso have any available units?
2524 South El Paradiso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2524 South El Paradiso currently offering any rent specials?
2524 South El Paradiso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2524 South El Paradiso pet-friendly?
Yes, 2524 South El Paradiso is pet friendly.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso offer parking?
No, 2524 South El Paradiso does not offer parking.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2524 South El Paradiso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso have a pool?
Yes, 2524 South El Paradiso has a pool.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso have accessible units?
No, 2524 South El Paradiso does not have accessible units.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso have units with dishwashers?
No, 2524 South El Paradiso does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2524 South El Paradiso have units with air conditioning?
No, 2524 South El Paradiso does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Envision
1361 S Greenfield Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Tuscany Palms
901 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85208
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College