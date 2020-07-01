2524 South El Paradiso

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Town home for rent in Mesa with 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, 1,897 square feet. Gated Lake community. Includes community pool. A few minutes away from downtown Tempe, and a little over a mile away from the 101 and 60. Golf course within walking distance.



Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



There is a nonrefundable application fee per adult over the age of 18. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $250.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property. Pet restrictions may apply. Monthly 25.00 pet rent per pet. Renters Insurance is required.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now

