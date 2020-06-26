All apartments in Mesa
2520 S Pennington St

2520 South Pennington · No Longer Available
Location

2520 South Pennington, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2520 S Pennington St Available 07/15/19 AVAILABLE 7/15/19!!! - Single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Chandler. Open and airy. Large family room, eat in kitchen. Master bedroom with full bath. Nice size lot. Enjoy the community pool. Close to everything...schools, shopping and freeways. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3146563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2520 S Pennington St have any available units?
2520 S Pennington St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 2520 S Pennington St currently offering any rent specials?
2520 S Pennington St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2520 S Pennington St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2520 S Pennington St is pet friendly.
Does 2520 S Pennington St offer parking?
No, 2520 S Pennington St does not offer parking.
Does 2520 S Pennington St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2520 S Pennington St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2520 S Pennington St have a pool?
Yes, 2520 S Pennington St has a pool.
Does 2520 S Pennington St have accessible units?
No, 2520 S Pennington St does not have accessible units.
Does 2520 S Pennington St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2520 S Pennington St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2520 S Pennington St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2520 S Pennington St does not have units with air conditioning.
