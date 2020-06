Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Waterfront property in the lovely Dobson Ranch community. This home is spacious and move-in ready with 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths, two living spaces, 3 car garage and large covered patio. Enjoy the lake views from the Master bedroom, living rooms, and kitchen. Plus, you can fish from your own private dock. New interior paint and carpet Sept 2019. New water heaters 2019, new roof 2015 and two newer HVAC systems.