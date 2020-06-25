All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2340 East McKellips Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2340 East McKellips Road
Last updated May 29 2020 at 5:50 PM

2340 East McKellips Road

2340 East Mckellips Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2340 East Mckellips Road, Mesa, AZ 85213

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Town homes built in 2018 ready for you. Tile, Granite countertops, washer and dryer, 2 car garage all for you. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a gated community will not disappoint. Application fee $40, deposit $1000 OAC. Please visit rently.com to view the property at your earliest convenience. Renters Insurance Required. If you have any questions email Bradley at bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com. Or call 480-566-6989.

Ask me about the move in special!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2340 East McKellips Road have any available units?
2340 East McKellips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2340 East McKellips Road have?
Some of 2340 East McKellips Road's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2340 East McKellips Road currently offering any rent specials?
2340 East McKellips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2340 East McKellips Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 2340 East McKellips Road is pet friendly.
Does 2340 East McKellips Road offer parking?
Yes, 2340 East McKellips Road offers parking.
Does 2340 East McKellips Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2340 East McKellips Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2340 East McKellips Road have a pool?
No, 2340 East McKellips Road does not have a pool.
Does 2340 East McKellips Road have accessible units?
No, 2340 East McKellips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2340 East McKellips Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2340 East McKellips Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Canyon
5210 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85206
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Luxe 1930
1930 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Level 550
550 E McKellips Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Riverview Park
745 N Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
Pala Mesa
2433 W Main St
Mesa, AZ 85201
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College