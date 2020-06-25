2340 East McKellips Road

Amenities
Town homes built in 2018 ready for you. Tile, Granite countertops, washer and dryer, 2 car garage all for you. Spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bath in a gated community will not disappoint. Application fee $40, deposit $1000 OAC. Please visit rently.com to view the property at your earliest convenience. Renters Insurance Required. If you have any questions email Bradley at bdurrant@cornerstone-mgt.com. Or call 480-566-6989.
Ask me about the move in special!!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.