Mesa, AZ
2329 N. Recker Rd #51
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2329 N. Recker Rd #51

2329 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2329 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85215
Parklinks at Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
green community
parking
pool
garage
2329 N. Recker Rd #51 Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Great Location!!!! Immaculate 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 1 Car Garage patio townhouse nestled in the beautiful Painted Mountain Golf Course Community Home features vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas compliment a kitchen with all major appliances. Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with lots of shelving. Backyard has a great covered patio that offers access to the grassy green community common area. Community offers a sparkling pool and great grassy areas to walk around. Community is located close to everything shopping, entertainment, churches and have easy access to the 202 freeway!!!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. TWO PETS MAX!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3991453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have any available units?
2329 N. Recker Rd #51 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have?
Some of 2329 N. Recker Rd #51's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 currently offering any rent specials?
2329 N. Recker Rd #51 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 is pet friendly.
Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 offer parking?
Yes, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 offers parking.
Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have a pool?
Yes, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 has a pool.
Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have accessible units?
No, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2329 N. Recker Rd #51 does not have units with dishwashers.

