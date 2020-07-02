Amenities

2329 N. Recker Rd #51 Available 05/15/20 AVAILABLE 5/15/2020!!! - Great Location!!!! Immaculate 1 Bedroom, 2 Bathrooms and 1 Car Garage patio townhouse nestled in the beautiful Painted Mountain Golf Course Community Home features vaulted ceilings and spacious living areas compliment a kitchen with all major appliances. Inside laundry with washer & dryer. Master bedroom has large walk in closet with lots of shelving. Backyard has a great covered patio that offers access to the grassy green community common area. Community offers a sparkling pool and great grassy areas to walk around. Community is located close to everything shopping, entertainment, churches and have easy access to the 202 freeway!!!!**RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. TWO PETS MAX!! Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



