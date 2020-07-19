2322 S ROGERS Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Custom home in a gated community offering a community pool across the street. This home has 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms all on the 3rd hole women's tee of the Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Enjoy beautiful views in the above ground spa, or on the view deck. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen, high ceilings, all centrally located. Main floor has full bedroom, bathroom, large laundry room, formal and informal living and dining. Upstairs has master with 3 closets, wet bar, and private balcony, as well as third and fourth bedroom with jack and jill bathroom. Storage galore. 5 closets outside of the bedrooms. Available March 1, 2019.