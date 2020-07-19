All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2322 S ROGERS Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2322 S ROGERS Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 1:43 AM

2322 S ROGERS Circle

2322 South Rogers · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2322 South Rogers, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Custom home in a gated community offering a community pool across the street. This home has 4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms all on the 3rd hole women's tee of the Dobson Ranch Golf Course. Enjoy beautiful views in the above ground spa, or on the view deck. Gorgeous remodeled kitchen, high ceilings, all centrally located. Main floor has full bedroom, bathroom, large laundry room, formal and informal living and dining. Upstairs has master with 3 closets, wet bar, and private balcony, as well as third and fourth bedroom with jack and jill bathroom. Storage galore. 5 closets outside of the bedrooms. Available March 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have any available units?
2322 S ROGERS Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have?
Some of 2322 S ROGERS Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 S ROGERS Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2322 S ROGERS Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 S ROGERS Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2322 S ROGERS Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2322 S ROGERS Circle offers parking.
Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 S ROGERS Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2322 S ROGERS Circle has a pool.
Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have accessible units?
No, 2322 S ROGERS Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 S ROGERS Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 S ROGERS Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Posada by Mark-Taylor
2318 S Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85210
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Broadway Vista Apartments
2107 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202
Craft @ Gilbert and Baseline
1930 South 24th Street
Mesa, AZ 85204
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Avenue 8
1050 W 8th Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College