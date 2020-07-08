All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2245 South Noche De Paz.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2245 South Noche De Paz
Last updated May 9 2020 at 1:55 AM

2245 South Noche De Paz

2245 South Noche De Paz · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Dobson Ranch
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2245 South Noche De Paz, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
L@@K at the RARE GEM! Seconds to the Freeway! Cul De Sac Location, 4 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms, Diving pool, covered patio, Large lot, oversized garage, dining room, living room, family room, Square footage is 2150 per previous owner, appliances, washer & dryer, Fridge, Granite counter tops, Dobson Ranch features Pools, Tennis, Lakeside Walkways, Bike Paths, Playgrounds & much more! Sorry, no pets.There is a $150.00 onetime lease administration fee due when you move-in. Tenant is responsible for verifying all material facts.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2245 South Noche De Paz have any available units?
2245 South Noche De Paz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2245 South Noche De Paz have?
Some of 2245 South Noche De Paz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2245 South Noche De Paz currently offering any rent specials?
2245 South Noche De Paz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2245 South Noche De Paz pet-friendly?
No, 2245 South Noche De Paz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2245 South Noche De Paz offer parking?
Yes, 2245 South Noche De Paz offers parking.
Does 2245 South Noche De Paz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2245 South Noche De Paz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2245 South Noche De Paz have a pool?
Yes, 2245 South Noche De Paz has a pool.
Does 2245 South Noche De Paz have accessible units?
No, 2245 South Noche De Paz does not have accessible units.
Does 2245 South Noche De Paz have units with dishwashers?
No, 2245 South Noche De Paz does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Village
226 N Hobson
Mesa, AZ 85203
Verona Park
1666 South Extension
Mesa, AZ 85210
Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Place at El Prado
1050 S Longmore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College