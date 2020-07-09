2232 East Dolphin Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Uniquely charming 4 bed, 2 bath home with a basement. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Tile in all wet areas with carpet in the bedrooms and basement. Ceiling fans throughout gives the home a comfortable touch. Backyard is nice and big, perfect for entertaining! This house located at 2232 E Dolphin Ave in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.