Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2232 East Dolphin Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2232 East Dolphin Avenue

2232 East Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2232 East Dolphin Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Fuller Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Uniquely charming 4 bed, 2 bath home with a basement. Newer stainless steel kitchen appliances and granite counter tops. Tile in all wet areas with carpet in the bedrooms and basement. Ceiling fans throughout gives the home a comfortable touch. Backyard is nice and big, perfect for entertaining! This house located at 2232 E Dolphin Ave in Mesa is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.75%* Come tour this property and to apply on our website, www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have any available units?
2232 East Dolphin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have?
Some of 2232 East Dolphin Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 East Dolphin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2232 East Dolphin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 East Dolphin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue offer parking?
No, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have a pool?
No, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 East Dolphin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 East Dolphin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

