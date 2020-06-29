All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2227 S El Marino
2227 S El Marino

2227 South El Marino · No Longer Available
Location

2227 South El Marino, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60ca96e09f ---- Welcome to your new home! Waterfront property!!! This 3 bed 2 bath single level lake view home features tile and wood floors throughout, a red brick fire place, an open kitchen with granite countertops, picture view windows, 6 panel doors throughout, double sinks and a walk-in closet in the master bathroom, a 2 car garage and a private dock! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Mesa Pets: No non-assistive pets allowed. Parking: 2 car garage. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $2,038.89 ? Security Deposit: $1,995.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $250.00 ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $4,283.89 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2227 S El Marino have any available units?
2227 S El Marino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2227 S El Marino have?
Some of 2227 S El Marino's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2227 S El Marino currently offering any rent specials?
2227 S El Marino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2227 S El Marino pet-friendly?
Yes, 2227 S El Marino is pet friendly.
Does 2227 S El Marino offer parking?
Yes, 2227 S El Marino offers parking.
Does 2227 S El Marino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2227 S El Marino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2227 S El Marino have a pool?
No, 2227 S El Marino does not have a pool.
Does 2227 S El Marino have accessible units?
No, 2227 S El Marino does not have accessible units.
Does 2227 S El Marino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2227 S El Marino has units with dishwashers.

