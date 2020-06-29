2227 S El Marino

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/60ca96e09f ---- Welcome to your new home! Waterfront property!!! This 3 bed 2 bath single level lake view home features tile and wood floors throughout, a red brick fire place, an open kitchen with granite countertops, picture view windows, 6 panel doors throughout, double sinks and a walk-in closet in the master bathroom, a 2 car garage and a private dock! Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP, Water: City of Mesa Pets: No non-assistive pets allowed. Parking: 2 car garage. Move-In Costs ? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $2,038.89 ? Security Deposit: $1,995.00 ? Cleaning Fee: $250.00 ? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $4,283.89 For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right. We look forward to meeting with you.