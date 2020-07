Amenities

dishwasher carport recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Charming 2 bed 2 bath single family home in great Mesa location! Covered car port, laundyroom attached to home. Property sits on large lot with plenty of room out back. Spacious living room opens to recently updated eat-in kitchen. Roomy bedrooms each have their own bathroom. Convenient Mesa location is close to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, parks, and schools. Call us today for a showing! Applications are located online at www.rentphoenix.biz