2151 N RECKER Road
Last updated October 17 2019 at 9:11 AM

2151 N RECKER Road

2151 North Recker Road · No Longer Available
Location

2151 North Recker Road, Mesa, AZ 85215

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This open-concept remodeled townhome in Camelot Country Club Estates showcases a spacious open kitchen that overflows into the family room, with view of the golf course. Recent improvements include: upgraded kitchen with deco back-splash, upgraded bathrooms, brand new paint throughout the house, both inside and out, and so much more! Community Pool & walking paths just steps away in this quiet and friendly community! This home is one of the nicest in the entire area so don't let it get away! Convenient location close to the 202 Red Mountain Hwy. Includes all appliances!!! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 N RECKER Road have any available units?
2151 N RECKER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2151 N RECKER Road have?
Some of 2151 N RECKER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 N RECKER Road currently offering any rent specials?
2151 N RECKER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 N RECKER Road pet-friendly?
No, 2151 N RECKER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2151 N RECKER Road offer parking?
No, 2151 N RECKER Road does not offer parking.
Does 2151 N RECKER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 N RECKER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 N RECKER Road have a pool?
Yes, 2151 N RECKER Road has a pool.
Does 2151 N RECKER Road have accessible units?
No, 2151 N RECKER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 N RECKER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2151 N RECKER Road has units with dishwashers.

