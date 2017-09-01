2151 N RECKER Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This open-concept remodeled townhome in Camelot Country Club Estates showcases a spacious open kitchen that overflows into the family room, with view of the golf course. Recent improvements include: upgraded kitchen with deco back-splash, upgraded bathrooms, brand new paint throughout the house, both inside and out, and so much more! Community Pool & walking paths just steps away in this quiet and friendly community! This home is one of the nicest in the entire area so don't let it get away! Convenient location close to the 202 Red Mountain Hwy. Includes all appliances!!! Available NOW!!!