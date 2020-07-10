All apartments in Mesa
2123 W. 1st Place
2123 W. 1st Place

2123 West 1st Place · No Longer Available
Location

2123 West 1st Place, Mesa, AZ 85201

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
2123 W. 1st Place Available 07/10/20 Remodeled home in mesa for rent - Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Mesa! This home's interior features vinyl flooring and ceiling fans. The kitchen features all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a standalone closet and a private bathroom with a standalone upgraded shower. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and. a porch! This home is conveniently located near many shopping outlets, restaurants, and the loop 101, State Route 87, and U.S. Route 60 freeways. HOME OCCUPIED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020.

Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 per month hvac filter delivery fee
$200 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2123 W. 1st Place have any available units?
2123 W. 1st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2123 W. 1st Place have?
Some of 2123 W. 1st Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2123 W. 1st Place currently offering any rent specials?
2123 W. 1st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2123 W. 1st Place pet-friendly?
No, 2123 W. 1st Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 2123 W. 1st Place offer parking?
No, 2123 W. 1st Place does not offer parking.
Does 2123 W. 1st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2123 W. 1st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2123 W. 1st Place have a pool?
No, 2123 W. 1st Place does not have a pool.
Does 2123 W. 1st Place have accessible units?
No, 2123 W. 1st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2123 W. 1st Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2123 W. 1st Place has units with dishwashers.

