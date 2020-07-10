Amenities
2123 W. 1st Place Available 07/10/20 Remodeled home in mesa for rent - Don't miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Mesa! This home's interior features vinyl flooring and ceiling fans. The kitchen features all the stainless steel appliances you will need including a stove/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and a microwave! The master bedroom includes a standalone closet and a private bathroom with a standalone upgraded shower. Enjoy sunny Arizona in your private fenced-in backyard with a covered patio and. a porch! This home is conveniently located near many shopping outlets, restaurants, and the loop 101, State Route 87, and U.S. Route 60 freeways. HOME OCCUPIED THROUGH JUNE 30, 2020.
Terms:
Renters Insurance required
4% tax in addition to rent
$20 per month hvac filter delivery fee
$200 Admin fee paid upon move in.
No Pets
Call to view today!
Equal Housing Provider
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5823963)