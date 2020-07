Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Wonderful home on quiet street features 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. The Eat-in Kitchen with wall pantry and high top bar flows into the spacious main living room. The Master is generous with large walk-in closet, neutral carpet and tile. Close to shopping, Hwy 60 and 202 in gated community. Minutes from multiple golf courses, entertainment, shopping and much much more. Home as lush, green front yard Maintained by HOA.