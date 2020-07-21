All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 2051 South Edgewater.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
2051 South Edgewater
Last updated August 12 2019 at 8:53 PM

2051 South Edgewater

2051 South Edgewater · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2051 South Edgewater, Mesa, AZ 85209
Superstition Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located within a Private Gated Community within the Popular Superstition Springs Master Planned Community Featuring Great Room Floor Plan, Lots of Tile, Accent Paint, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Oak Cabinets with Hardware, Inside Laundry Room, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Covered Patio with Extended Concrete Sitting Area, Concrete Walkway Around the Side and 2 Car Garage. Community Pool & Playground. Close to Shopping and Freeways.

Pets Not Permitted.

Home is subject to rental tax of of 2% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.

Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Rental''

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2051 South Edgewater have any available units?
2051 South Edgewater doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2051 South Edgewater have?
Some of 2051 South Edgewater's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2051 South Edgewater currently offering any rent specials?
2051 South Edgewater is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2051 South Edgewater pet-friendly?
Yes, 2051 South Edgewater is pet friendly.
Does 2051 South Edgewater offer parking?
Yes, 2051 South Edgewater offers parking.
Does 2051 South Edgewater have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2051 South Edgewater does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2051 South Edgewater have a pool?
Yes, 2051 South Edgewater has a pool.
Does 2051 South Edgewater have accessible units?
No, 2051 South Edgewater does not have accessible units.
Does 2051 South Edgewater have units with dishwashers?
No, 2051 South Edgewater does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Waterford at Superstition Springs
7311 E Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85208
Bella Victoria
1350 S Ellsworth Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Nine 4 Nine at the District Apartment Homes
949 S. Longmore St.
Mesa, AZ 85202
Superstition Vista
450 S Acacia
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sonoran Palms
900 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMesa 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College