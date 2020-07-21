2051 South Edgewater

Amenities

Located within a Private Gated Community within the Popular Superstition Springs Master Planned Community Featuring Great Room Floor Plan, Lots of Tile, Accent Paint, Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Pantry, Oak Cabinets with Hardware, Inside Laundry Room, Walk-In Closet in Master Bedroom, Covered Patio with Extended Concrete Sitting Area, Concrete Walkway Around the Side and 2 Car Garage. Community Pool & Playground. Close to Shopping and Freeways.



Pets Not Permitted.



Home is subject to rental tax of of 2% and an admin fee of 2% monthly due with rent. A one time admin fee in the amount of $225.00 will be due at move in.



Applications found at betterchoicemanagement.com --> ''Rental''



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now



