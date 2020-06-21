All apartments in Mesa
205 North 74th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:43 PM

205 North 74th Street

205 North 74th Street · (480) 630-8546
Location

205 North 74th Street, Mesa, AZ 85207

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 265 · Avail. now

$1,145

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Two bedroom, two bathroom condo with private patio off the living room. The living room features vaulted ceilings and neutral colors throughout. Large master with private patio.
Property Available 6/15/20

Tenant Costs:
$85 Re-Key Fee
Security Deposit (refundable) $745
Security Fee (non-refundable) $400
$250 pet fee per pet, plus $10 a month pet rent will apply per pet, if approved (some breed restrictions)
3.95% Monthly Municipal Tax/Admin

*Apply online @ www.tctproperties.com - $50 application fee per adult (over 18)

Schedule a viewing at your convenience

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. TCT Property Management Services, LLC is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*
*Disclaimer* If property is located within an HOA, it is applicant responsibility to research all CC&R’s and ensure that any restrictions will be adhered to upon lease execution.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,145, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,145, Available 6/15/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 North 74th Street have any available units?
205 North 74th Street has a unit available for $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 205 North 74th Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 North 74th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 North 74th Street pet-friendly?
No, 205 North 74th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 205 North 74th Street offer parking?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 North 74th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 North 74th Street have a pool?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 North 74th Street have accessible units?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 North 74th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 North 74th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 North 74th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
