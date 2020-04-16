2048 S. Playa

Amenities
3 BD 2 BA Home on Mesa/Chandler/Tempe Border! - Dobson Ranch
Neighborhood
South Mesa
Price
$1,495.00 + tax ($26.16) = $1,521.16 per month
Features
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Gemini Home - All one level
Corner unit with only 1 neighbor and a large park attached
Faux hardwood flooring and carpet through-out
Brand new white shaker cabinets and quartz counter-tops
All black and stainless appliances
Master bathroom has tiled walk-in shower
Modern, upgraded bathroom vanity
Ceiling fans in most rooms
Modern light fixtures
One car garage
Carport & driveway parking
Large private backyard
Light grey accent walls
Closets in all bedrooms
Multiple hallway closets - Tons of storage
Full size washer/dryer
Stainless steel Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher
Resident pays electric to SRP and water to City of Mesa
Landscaping included in monthly rent
Dobson Ranch HOA
- Community Pool
- Lakes
- Community activities, such as movies in the park, etc.
12 month lease option available.
Renter's insurance required.
Move in costs total $2,295 = $800 deposit & $1,495 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold house for up to two weeks.
Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $350 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing and proof of vaccinations will be required for all animals.
No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.
Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.
Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
