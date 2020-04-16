All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2048 S. Playa

2048 South Playa · No Longer Available
Mesa
Dobson Ranch
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2048 South Playa, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 BD 2 BA Home on Mesa/Chandler/Tempe Border! - Dobson Ranch
Neighborhood
South Mesa

Price
$1,495.00 + tax ($26.16) = $1,521.16 per month

Features
3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms
Gemini Home - All one level
Corner unit with only 1 neighbor and a large park attached
Faux hardwood flooring and carpet through-out
Brand new white shaker cabinets and quartz counter-tops
All black and stainless appliances
Master bathroom has tiled walk-in shower
Modern, upgraded bathroom vanity
Ceiling fans in most rooms
Modern light fixtures
One car garage
Carport & driveway parking
Large private backyard
Light grey accent walls
Closets in all bedrooms
Multiple hallway closets - Tons of storage
Full size washer/dryer
Stainless steel Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher
Resident pays electric to SRP and water to City of Mesa
Landscaping included in monthly rent
Dobson Ranch HOA
- Community Pool
- Lakes
- Community activities, such as movies in the park, etc.

12 month lease option available.

Renter's insurance required.

Move in costs total $2,295 = $800 deposit & $1,495 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold house for up to two weeks.

Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $350 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing and proof of vaccinations will be required for all animals.

No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.

Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.

Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170
Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE4595676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

