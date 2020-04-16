2048 S. Playa

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 BD 2 BA Home on Mesa/Chandler/Tempe Border! - Dobson Ranch

Neighborhood

South Mesa



Price

$1,495.00 + tax ($26.16) = $1,521.16 per month



Features

3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms

Gemini Home - All one level

Corner unit with only 1 neighbor and a large park attached

Faux hardwood flooring and carpet through-out

Brand new white shaker cabinets and quartz counter-tops

All black and stainless appliances

Master bathroom has tiled walk-in shower

Modern, upgraded bathroom vanity

Ceiling fans in most rooms

Modern light fixtures

One car garage

Carport & driveway parking

Large private backyard

Light grey accent walls

Closets in all bedrooms

Multiple hallway closets - Tons of storage

Full size washer/dryer

Stainless steel Fridge/Stove/Oven/Dishwasher

Resident pays electric to SRP and water to City of Mesa

Landscaping included in monthly rent

Dobson Ranch HOA

- Community Pool

- Lakes

- Community activities, such as movies in the park, etc.



12 month lease option available.



Renter's insurance required.



Move in costs total $2,295 = $800 deposit & $1,495 first month's rent. Application is $20/person with partial deposit paid of $400 to hold house for up to two weeks.



Limit 2 pets under 45 lbs. with deposit of $350 each; breed restrictions apply. Licensing and proof of vaccinations will be required for all animals.



No evictions or judgments. Foreclosure & Discharged bankruptcy okay. Must have income of 2.5 times rent amount. Minimum FICO score of 575 required. Mngt will only hold unit off market for 2 weeks with approved application & hold fee.



Application available on our website- www.sundialaz.com - To apply please turn in completed application, 1 month paycheck stubs, $20 app fee and a copy of ID.



Call Hailey @ Sundial Real Estate (480)-966-2170

Equal Housing Opportunity



(RLNE4595676)