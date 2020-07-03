2034 S PASEO LOMA

Amenities
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom with Oasis Backyard in Dobson Ranch - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with two master suites located in desirable Dobson Ranch. The great room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace & a dining room off the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with white. cabinetry and plenty of storage. Backyard is a desert oasis with a huge covered patio, dual exterior fans, built-in BBQ, pebble tec pool and fruit trees!
FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,195 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,195
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)
Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
tyson@eandgrealestate.com
