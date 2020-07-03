All apartments in Mesa
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

2034 S PASEO LOMA

2034 South Paseo Loma · No Longer Available






Location

2034 South Paseo Loma, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
bbq/grill
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom with Oasis Backyard in Dobson Ranch - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with two master suites located in desirable Dobson Ranch. The great room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace & a dining room off the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with white. cabinetry and plenty of storage. Backyard is a desert oasis with a huge covered patio, dual exterior fans, built-in BBQ, pebble tec pool and fruit trees!

FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com
Rent - $2,195 + 2.8% tax and admin fee
Security Deposit - $2,195
Application Fee - $50/Adult
Lease Prep Fee - $150
Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)

Tyson Tomao
623-225-8195
E & G Real Estate Services
tyson@eandgrealestate.com

(RLNE5692583)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have any available units?
2034 S PASEO LOMA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have?
Some of 2034 S PASEO LOMA's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2034 S PASEO LOMA currently offering any rent specials?
2034 S PASEO LOMA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2034 S PASEO LOMA pet-friendly?
Yes, 2034 S PASEO LOMA is pet friendly.
Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA offer parking?
No, 2034 S PASEO LOMA does not offer parking.
Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2034 S PASEO LOMA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have a pool?
Yes, 2034 S PASEO LOMA has a pool.
Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have accessible units?
No, 2034 S PASEO LOMA does not have accessible units.
Does 2034 S PASEO LOMA have units with dishwashers?
No, 2034 S PASEO LOMA does not have units with dishwashers.

