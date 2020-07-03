2034 S PASEO LOMA

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated pool fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool bbq/grill

Gorgeous 3 Bedroom with Oasis Backyard in Dobson Ranch - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with two master suites located in desirable Dobson Ranch. The great room features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace & a dining room off the kitchen. Gorgeous kitchen with white. cabinetry and plenty of storage. Backyard is a desert oasis with a huge covered patio, dual exterior fans, built-in BBQ, pebble tec pool and fruit trees!



FOR ELECTRONIC APPLICATION, VISIT:www.EandGRealEstate.com

Rent - $2,195 + 2.8% tax and admin fee

Security Deposit - $2,195

Application Fee - $50/Adult

Lease Prep Fee - $150

Pet Fee - $250/Pet (Lessor approval)



Tyson Tomao

623-225-8195

E & G Real Estate Services

tyson@eandgrealestate.com



(RLNE5692583)