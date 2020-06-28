1925 E DELTA Avenue

Amenities

Centrally located just north of the US 60 freeway and minutes to downtown Gilbert, this home is a must see! As you drive up to the home the first thing you notice is the curb appeal! Inside you will find a home that has been well loved and maintained with current updates throughout. The home features a great/living room that leads to the kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Neutral tile throughout. Bonus room and oversized laundry room. The backyard oasis was made for entertaining featuring a large sparkling pool, artificial turf, beautiful landscaping, covered patio, and pavered seating area. Close to freeway, dining, and shopping. Come see this beautiful home today! Pool and landscaping service included in rent.