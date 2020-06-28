All apartments in Mesa
1925 E DELTA Avenue
Last updated February 28 2020 at 12:02 AM

1925 E DELTA Avenue

1925 East Delta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1925 East Delta Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85204
Reed Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Centrally located just north of the US 60 freeway and minutes to downtown Gilbert, this home is a must see! As you drive up to the home the first thing you notice is the curb appeal! Inside you will find a home that has been well loved and maintained with current updates throughout. The home features a great/living room that leads to the kitchen with new cabinets, granite counters, and stainless appliances. Neutral tile throughout. Bonus room and oversized laundry room. The backyard oasis was made for entertaining featuring a large sparkling pool, artificial turf, beautiful landscaping, covered patio, and pavered seating area. Close to freeway, dining, and shopping. Come see this beautiful home today! Pool and landscaping service included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have any available units?
1925 E DELTA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have?
Some of 1925 E DELTA Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1925 E DELTA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1925 E DELTA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1925 E DELTA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1925 E DELTA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue offer parking?
No, 1925 E DELTA Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1925 E DELTA Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1925 E DELTA Avenue has a pool.
Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1925 E DELTA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1925 E DELTA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1925 E DELTA Avenue has units with dishwashers.

