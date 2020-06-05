1861 N ABNER Circle

Amenities

Here is a Clean, Light and Bright Home in Alta Mesa, right next to the Park and ready to Rent!Completely Furnished, past VRBO--Up to 6 Month Lease available. Just bring clothes and Toothbrush. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has vaulted ceilings, and Beautiful. 3rd Bedroom used as a Den. Home is located On the corner with a private backyard. Very nice Kitchen with newer appliances, island, and opens to the Great Room. A nice dining area overlooks the backyard. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. New A/C Unit in last year. Very low maintenance desert landscaping. Direct TV Premium and Internet Package included along with Landscaping.