All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1861 N ABNER Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1861 N ABNER Circle
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:43 AM

1861 N ABNER Circle

1861 North Abner Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1861 North Abner Circle, Mesa, AZ 85205
Alta Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Here is a Clean, Light and Bright Home in Alta Mesa, right next to the Park and ready to Rent!Completely Furnished, past VRBO--Up to 6 Month Lease available. Just bring clothes and Toothbrush. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home has vaulted ceilings, and Beautiful. 3rd Bedroom used as a Den. Home is located On the corner with a private backyard. Very nice Kitchen with newer appliances, island, and opens to the Great Room. A nice dining area overlooks the backyard. Laundry room with Washer/Dryer. New A/C Unit in last year. Very low maintenance desert landscaping. Direct TV Premium and Internet Package included along with Landscaping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1861 N ABNER Circle have any available units?
1861 N ABNER Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1861 N ABNER Circle have?
Some of 1861 N ABNER Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1861 N ABNER Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1861 N ABNER Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1861 N ABNER Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1861 N ABNER Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1861 N ABNER Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1861 N ABNER Circle offers parking.
Does 1861 N ABNER Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1861 N ABNER Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1861 N ABNER Circle have a pool?
No, 1861 N ABNER Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1861 N ABNER Circle have accessible units?
No, 1861 N ABNER Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1861 N ABNER Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1861 N ABNER Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Twin Palms
1101 S Sycamore
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lakeview at Superstition Springs
1849 S Power Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Sandal Ridge Apartments
645 N Country Club Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Argenta
4104 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
Springs at Red Mountain
2639 North Power Road
Mesa, AZ 85207
Urban Trails at the District
1620 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pools
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchComite De Families En AccionThe Groves
Kleinman ParkNcraMesa Grande
Augusta RanchFiesta Park Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College