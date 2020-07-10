All apartments in Mesa
1856 S. Don Carlos Cir.
1856 S. Don Carlos Cir.

1856 South Don Carlos Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1856 South Don Carlos Circle, Mesa, AZ 85202
Dobson Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bath Family Home located in Cul-de-sac. Eat-in kitchen with Breakfast bar, Large backyard with a Large covered patio and RV gate.

Major Crossroads: Baseline and Price

Near: Near the 101, Banner Desert Medical Center Los Altos Recreation Center, Dobson Ranch, and Mesa Community College

Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.

Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.

Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.

How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)

How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.

REALTOR®Equal Housing Opportunity.

Austin Fleck Property Management
***The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Austin Fleck Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have any available units?
1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have?
Some of 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. offer parking?
No, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. does not offer parking.
Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have a pool?
No, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have accessible units?
No, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1856 S. Don Carlos Cir. does not have units with dishwashers.

