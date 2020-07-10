1856 S. Don Carlos Cir.

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 bath Family Home located in Cul-de-sac. Eat-in kitchen with Breakfast bar, Large backyard with a Large covered patio and RV gate.



Major Crossroads: Baseline and Price



Near: Near the 101, Banner Desert Medical Center Los Altos Recreation Center, Dobson Ranch, and Mesa Community College



Deposit: is equal to one month’s rent.



Pets: O.K. with additional refundable deposit.



Appliances: All built-ins provided and warranted. (Any personal property items, such as washer/dryer or refrigerator, if provided, are in AS-IS condition.)



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant, non-refundable. A one-time non-refundable administration fee of $250 will be charged at your lease signing if you are the chosen applicant and move into the property.



How to View: Please schedule online through our website austinfleck.com available rentals. (We are unable to schedule viewings via email.)



How to Apply: On-line at austinfleck.com. Our rental criteria is also listed on the website.



Austin Fleck Property Management

