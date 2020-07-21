All apartments in Mesa
1731 N. Hibbert
Last updated July 27 2019 at 10:18 AM

1731 N. Hibbert

1731 North Hibbert · No Longer Available
Location

1731 North Hibbert, Mesa, AZ 85201
NCRA

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
New Carpeting!!! Fabulous Family Home in Mesa-Landscaping Included! - New Carpeting to be installed week of Aug 2! Fantastic 4 bedroom home in Mesa-perfect for your family. This home features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open to the family room as well as a formal living/dining area. Four nice sized bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths as well as a guest bath downstairs. The baths feature laminate floors and the master has a huge walk in closet, double sinks and separate shower & tub. The backyard has a large patio and grassy area-perfect for relaxing and playing! Plus-bi-weekly landscaping is included in the rent!
-New Carpeting!!!
-4 bedrooms/2.5 baths
-2,039 square feet
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Eat-in Kitchen plus formal dining area
-Large patio and backyard
-Landscaping Included!
-Close to the 202 and a short drive to Sky Harbor, Loop 101, ASU, Old Town and more!
For more information or to view the property, please call
Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755
To view more properties, please visit our website at
www.sagepropertiesaz.com
Sage Property Management & Sales
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE3958766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 N. Hibbert have any available units?
1731 N. Hibbert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 N. Hibbert have?
Some of 1731 N. Hibbert's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 N. Hibbert currently offering any rent specials?
1731 N. Hibbert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 N. Hibbert pet-friendly?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1731 N. Hibbert offer parking?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert does not offer parking.
Does 1731 N. Hibbert have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 N. Hibbert have a pool?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert does not have a pool.
Does 1731 N. Hibbert have accessible units?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 N. Hibbert have units with dishwashers?
No, 1731 N. Hibbert does not have units with dishwashers.
