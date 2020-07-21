1731 N. Hibbert

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

New Carpeting!!! Fabulous Family Home in Mesa-Landscaping Included! - New Carpeting to be installed week of Aug 2! Fantastic 4 bedroom home in Mesa-perfect for your family. This home features an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and open to the family room as well as a formal living/dining area. Four nice sized bedrooms upstairs with 2 baths as well as a guest bath downstairs. The baths feature laminate floors and the master has a huge walk in closet, double sinks and separate shower & tub. The backyard has a large patio and grassy area-perfect for relaxing and playing! Plus-bi-weekly landscaping is included in the rent!

-New Carpeting!!!

-4 bedrooms/2.5 baths

-2,039 square feet

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Eat-in Kitchen plus formal dining area

-Large patio and backyard

-Landscaping Included!

-Close to the 202 and a short drive to Sky Harbor, Loop 101, ASU, Old Town and more!

For more information or to view the property, please call

Jay Vaidya 480-945-7755

To view more properties, please visit our website at

www.sagepropertiesaz.com

Sage Property Management & Sales

An Equal Housing Provider



(RLNE3958766)