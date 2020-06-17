1715 S Windsor

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed walk in closets range

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05390e7097 ---- *Available NOW One level single family home features: .Living room .Family room .Dining room/area .Kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal .Laundry w/ hookups only .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet .Storage room .fenced grass/desert rear yard with auto sprinkler system .Patio 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$800.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *it is required to first tour the inside of the home before submitting a rental application. Thank you