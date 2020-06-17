All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 1715 S Windsor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1715 S Windsor
Last updated July 22 2019 at 4:51 PM

1715 S Windsor

1715 South Windsor · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1715 South Windsor, Mesa, AZ 85204
Jerome Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/05390e7097 ---- *Available NOW One level single family home features: .Living room .Family room .Dining room/area .Kitchen w/ stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and disposal .Laundry w/ hookups only .Master bedroom w/ walk-in closet .Storage room .fenced grass/desert rear yard with auto sprinkler system .Patio 1, small dog allowed for an additional $30 per month (breed restrictions apply). Sorry, no cats are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Security Deposits .$800.00 Refundable .$300.00 Non-refundable redecorating fee *it is required to first tour the inside of the home before submitting a rental application. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 S Windsor have any available units?
1715 S Windsor doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 S Windsor have?
Some of 1715 S Windsor's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 S Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
1715 S Windsor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 S Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 S Windsor is pet friendly.
Does 1715 S Windsor offer parking?
No, 1715 S Windsor does not offer parking.
Does 1715 S Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 S Windsor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 S Windsor have a pool?
No, 1715 S Windsor does not have a pool.
Does 1715 S Windsor have accessible units?
No, 1715 S Windsor does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 S Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 S Windsor has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falcon Glen
4225 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85205
Trails at Harris
1653 S Harris Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl
Mesa, AZ 85209
ReNew One Eleven
111 N Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85203
Delano
1800 E Covina St
Mesa, AZ 85203
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Indian Springs
1031 S Stewart
Mesa, AZ 85202
Waterstone
1651 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College