1704 South 39th South

THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED THROUGH 1/31/19 AND WON'T BE READY UNTIL 2/15/19. PLEASE TEXT TERESA AT 602-999-6890 AS OPPOSED TO SCHEDULING THROUGH AUTOMATED SERVICE. Spacious home in great Mesa Neighborhood close to the community pool! (Baseline and Greenfield) This home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, wood flooring, tile, and carpet. Newer A/C, and a community pool! All bedrooms are upstairs. Separate family room and living room. Enjoy the large private backyard with a covered patio.Pets ok upon approval. Pet fee is $300 for 1, $500 for 2. $1495 base rent + 4% tax/admin, $1495 sec dep., $150 admin fee. No evictions, good rental history and 585+ credit score required. Thanks for checking it out!