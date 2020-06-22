All apartments in Mesa
1704 South 39th South
Last updated March 19 2019

1704 South 39th South

1704 S 39th St · No Longer Available
Location

1704 S 39th St, Mesa, AZ 85204
Concord Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
THIS HOME IS OCCUPIED THROUGH 1/31/19 AND WON'T BE READY UNTIL 2/15/19. PLEASE TEXT TERESA AT 602-999-6890 AS OPPOSED TO SCHEDULING THROUGH AUTOMATED SERVICE. Spacious home in great Mesa Neighborhood close to the community pool! (Baseline and Greenfield) This home features 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, wood flooring, tile, and carpet. Newer A/C, and a community pool! All bedrooms are upstairs. Separate family room and living room. Enjoy the large private backyard with a covered patio.Pets ok upon approval. Pet fee is $300 for 1, $500 for 2. $1495 base rent + 4% tax/admin, $1495 sec dep., $150 admin fee. No evictions, good rental history and 585+ credit score required. Thanks for checking it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 South 39th South have any available units?
1704 South 39th South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 South 39th South have?
Some of 1704 South 39th South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 South 39th South currently offering any rent specials?
1704 South 39th South isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 South 39th South pet-friendly?
Yes, 1704 South 39th South is pet friendly.
Does 1704 South 39th South offer parking?
No, 1704 South 39th South does not offer parking.
Does 1704 South 39th South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 South 39th South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 South 39th South have a pool?
Yes, 1704 South 39th South has a pool.
Does 1704 South 39th South have accessible units?
No, 1704 South 39th South does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 South 39th South have units with dishwashers?
No, 1704 South 39th South does not have units with dishwashers.
