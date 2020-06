Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool

Terrific 3 bed/2.5 bath home in great location. Close to freeway, shopping & dining. You'll love the beautiful tile floor downstairs and new carpet upstairs. Spacious master bed/bath with walk in closet. Open family room with lots of room. Large kitchen with all the appliances, pantry, granite counter top and eat in dining. Upstairs laundry with washer/dryer. Small patio with artificial grass. Lots of greenbelt, playgrounds and community pool. Small pets considered. Hurry in to see!