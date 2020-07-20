All apartments in Mesa
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
1560 West 5th Place
Last updated April 30 2019 at 5:05 PM

1560 West 5th Place

1560 West 5th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1560 West 5th Place, Mesa, AZ 85201
North Garden Grove

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW

3D Tour Link below!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JkFdFg4aUpY

This is a MUST SEE completely Renovated move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single level home in Mesa conveniently located off of Dobson & Rio Salado Pkwy! No HOA! Larger corner lot! Close to ASU, 202 & 101 Freeways, Mesa Riverview, Tempe Market Place, Chicago Cubs Stadium, and so much more!. This Is Your Home! Updated Master Bathroom and Kitchen and immaculate Backyard! This Adorable Home features stunning Granite Counters in the Kitchen and Bathrooms, Updated Cabinetry Throughout beautiful tile in all the right places! Open floor plan boasting Two Family Rooms and Over-sized Wood Burning Fireplace Creates that Cozy Feeling of Home. Additional Features Include: Beautiful interior and exterior paint, newer Roof, newer AC Unit, newer Ducts, newerPlumbing, updated Lighting, Electrical, Dual Pain Windows, Sprinkler Sys. and Secure Storage Shed! So much more! This one won't last long at this price!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email Karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 West 5th Place have any available units?
1560 West 5th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 West 5th Place have?
Some of 1560 West 5th Place's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 West 5th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1560 West 5th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 West 5th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1560 West 5th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1560 West 5th Place offer parking?
No, 1560 West 5th Place does not offer parking.
Does 1560 West 5th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1560 West 5th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 West 5th Place have a pool?
No, 1560 West 5th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1560 West 5th Place have accessible units?
No, 1560 West 5th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 West 5th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1560 West 5th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
