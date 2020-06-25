All apartments in Mesa
1506 E JUNE Street

1506 East June Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 East June Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Royal Palms

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Home has been recently updated with floors and paint. Eat in kitchen opens up to large family area. Separate formal family with fireplace and formal dining area just off the kitchen. Backyard is spacious with diving pool and grassy area for BBQ set up. Close to freeways and shopping. Pool Service and Biweekly Landscape service included in rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 E JUNE Street have any available units?
1506 E JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 E JUNE Street have?
Some of 1506 E JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 E JUNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 1506 E JUNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1506 E JUNE Street offer parking?
No, 1506 E JUNE Street does not offer parking.
Does 1506 E JUNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 E JUNE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 E JUNE Street have a pool?
Yes, 1506 E JUNE Street has a pool.
Does 1506 E JUNE Street have accessible units?
No, 1506 E JUNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 E JUNE Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 E JUNE Street has units with dishwashers.
