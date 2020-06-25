Home has been recently updated with floors and paint. Eat in kitchen opens up to large family area. Separate formal family with fireplace and formal dining area just off the kitchen. Backyard is spacious with diving pool and grassy area for BBQ set up. Close to freeways and shopping. Pool Service and Biweekly Landscape service included in rental amount.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 E JUNE Street have any available units?
1506 E JUNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 E JUNE Street have?
Some of 1506 E JUNE Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 E JUNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
1506 E JUNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.