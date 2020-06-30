All apartments in Mesa
143 N. 56th Pl.
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:39 PM

143 N. 56th Pl.

143 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

143 North 56th Street, Mesa, AZ 85205

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This brand new home is ready for you to be the first occupant!! Open floor-plan with modern tile flooring, great room & spacious kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances & pantry. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with private bathroom, double sinks and walk-in closet. Roomy private backyard with paver patio and turf grass. 2-car alley access garage. Fantastic location just minutes from US-60 freeway. NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 N. 56th Pl. have any available units?
143 N. 56th Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 N. 56th Pl. have?
Some of 143 N. 56th Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 N. 56th Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
143 N. 56th Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 N. 56th Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 143 N. 56th Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 143 N. 56th Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 143 N. 56th Pl. offers parking.
Does 143 N. 56th Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 N. 56th Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 N. 56th Pl. have a pool?
No, 143 N. 56th Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 143 N. 56th Pl. have accessible units?
No, 143 N. 56th Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 143 N. 56th Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 N. 56th Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

