143 N. 56th Pl.

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This brand new home is ready for you to be the first occupant!! Open floor-plan with modern tile flooring, great room & spacious kitchen with granite counters, island, stainless steel appliances & pantry. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs including the master suite with private bathroom, double sinks and walk-in closet. Roomy private backyard with paver patio and turf grass. 2-car alley access garage. Fantastic location just minutes from US-60 freeway. NO PETS PLEASE.

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.