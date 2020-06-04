1331 South Yale

Amenities

pet friendly carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 story, 5 bedroom home offers an abundance of space for you to make your own. Neutral tones fill the home with its freshly painted walls, as well as new carpet and flooring throughout the home. A beautifully laid out kitchen that opens up into the family room, giving you a great space to entertain friends and family, along with a huge backyard that is equipped with an RV gate. The best part, while the rest of the home is located on the first floor, the master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor! This home sure does seem to have it all, but it is just missing one more thing.... YOU! So don't miss out on this gem ! Give us a call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.