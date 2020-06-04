All apartments in Mesa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 South Yale

1331 South Yale · No Longer Available
Location

1331 South Yale, Mesa, AZ 85204

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 story, 5 bedroom home offers an abundance of space for you to make your own. Neutral tones fill the home with its freshly painted walls, as well as new carpet and flooring throughout the home. A beautifully laid out kitchen that opens up into the family room, giving you a great space to entertain friends and family, along with a huge backyard that is equipped with an RV gate. The best part, while the rest of the home is located on the first floor, the master bedroom is located on the 2nd floor! This home sure does seem to have it all, but it is just missing one more thing.... YOU! So don't miss out on this gem ! Give us a call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 South Yale have any available units?
1331 South Yale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 1331 South Yale currently offering any rent specials?
1331 South Yale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 South Yale pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 South Yale is pet friendly.
Does 1331 South Yale offer parking?
No, 1331 South Yale does not offer parking.
Does 1331 South Yale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 South Yale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 South Yale have a pool?
No, 1331 South Yale does not have a pool.
Does 1331 South Yale have accessible units?
No, 1331 South Yale does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 South Yale have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 South Yale does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 South Yale have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 South Yale does not have units with air conditioning.
