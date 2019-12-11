All apartments in Mesa
1324 S. Salem St.
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

1324 S. Salem St.

1324 South Salem · No Longer Available
Mesa
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

1324 South Salem, Mesa, AZ 85206

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Beautiful home in Summerlin Village! Spacious 3 bedroom with a loft! - This beautiful home in Summerlin Village is ready for you to move in! Home has new paint and carpet, brand new stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer in addition to 3 new ceiling fans and other items. The downstairs has laminate floors and an open floor plan. The upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms along with a large loft. Community has a terrific playground and pool. Just minutes to US-60, Superstition Springs Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, shopping, dining and more! Welcome home!
-3 bed/ 2.5 bath plus loft
-1,818 square feet
-New paint & carpet
-All new appliances
-Community playground and pool
-Close to the freeway, shopping, dining & more
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE4762456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1324 S. Salem St. have any available units?
1324 S. Salem St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1324 S. Salem St. have?
Some of 1324 S. Salem St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1324 S. Salem St. currently offering any rent specials?
1324 S. Salem St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1324 S. Salem St. pet-friendly?
No, 1324 S. Salem St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1324 S. Salem St. offer parking?
No, 1324 S. Salem St. does not offer parking.
Does 1324 S. Salem St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1324 S. Salem St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1324 S. Salem St. have a pool?
Yes, 1324 S. Salem St. has a pool.
Does 1324 S. Salem St. have accessible units?
No, 1324 S. Salem St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1324 S. Salem St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1324 S. Salem St. does not have units with dishwashers.
