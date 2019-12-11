1324 S. Salem St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful home in Summerlin Village! Spacious 3 bedroom with a loft! - This beautiful home in Summerlin Village is ready for you to move in! Home has new paint and carpet, brand new stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer in addition to 3 new ceiling fans and other items. The downstairs has laminate floors and an open floor plan. The upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms along with a large loft. Community has a terrific playground and pool. Just minutes to US-60, Superstition Springs Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, shopping, dining and more! Welcome home!

-3 bed/ 2.5 bath plus loft

-1,818 square feet

-New paint & carpet

-All new appliances

-Community playground and pool

-Close to the freeway, shopping, dining & more

For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.

To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com

KS Sales & Property Management

An Equal Housing Provider



