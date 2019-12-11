1324 S. Salem St.

Amenities
Beautiful home in Summerlin Village! Spacious 3 bedroom with a loft! - This beautiful home in Summerlin Village is ready for you to move in! Home has new paint and carpet, brand new stainless steel appliances and a new washer/dryer in addition to 3 new ceiling fans and other items. The downstairs has laminate floors and an open floor plan. The upstairs has 3 generous bedrooms along with a large loft. Community has a terrific playground and pool. Just minutes to US-60, Superstition Springs Center, Banner Gateway Medical Center, shopping, dining and more! Welcome home!
-3 bed/ 2.5 bath plus loft
-1,818 square feet
-New paint & carpet
-All new appliances
-Community playground and pool
-Close to the freeway, shopping, dining & more
For more information or to schedule a viewing, please contact Kelly Snyder 480-442-5849.
To view additional properties, visit our website at www.ksrealtyaz.com
KS Sales & Property Management
An Equal Housing Provider
(RLNE4762456)