Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historical District. This historic home has charm galore and is minutes from downtown Mesa! Kitchen features new cabinetry and includes a gas range. Newly refinished original hardwood flooring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have any available units?
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
What amenities does 128 S HIBBERT Street have?
Some of 128 S HIBBERT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S HIBBERT Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 S HIBBERT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.