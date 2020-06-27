All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 128 S HIBBERT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
128 S HIBBERT Street
Last updated July 28 2019 at 10:48 PM

128 S HIBBERT Street

128 South Hibbert · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 South Hibbert, Mesa, AZ 85210
Downtown Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bath home in the Historical District. This historic home has charm galore and is minutes from downtown Mesa! Kitchen features new cabinetry and includes a gas range. Newly refinished original hardwood flooring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have any available units?
128 S HIBBERT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 S HIBBERT Street have?
Some of 128 S HIBBERT Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 S HIBBERT Street currently offering any rent specials?
128 S HIBBERT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 S HIBBERT Street pet-friendly?
No, 128 S HIBBERT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street offer parking?
No, 128 S HIBBERT Street does not offer parking.
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 128 S HIBBERT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have a pool?
No, 128 S HIBBERT Street does not have a pool.
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have accessible units?
No, 128 S HIBBERT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 128 S HIBBERT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 S HIBBERT Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dana Park Apartments
1440 S Val Vista Dr
Mesa, AZ 85204
Residences on First
59 West 1st Avenue
Mesa, AZ 85210
Villetta Apartments
1840 W Emelita Ave
Mesa, AZ 85202
Lindsay Palms
2855 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
Woodstream Village
1230 N Mesa Dr
Mesa, AZ 85201
Gentry's Walk Apartments
1313 South Val Vista Drive
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Nolan
945 W Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85210
Madera Point
445 S Dobson Rd
Mesa, AZ 85202

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College