1262 E 2ND Street
1262 E 2ND Street

1262 East 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1262 East 2nd Street, Mesa, AZ 85203
Sherwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Terrific home with 3BR/2BA and a huge Bonus Room! All BR are just the right size and bathrooms are updated. Kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, counters and just installed refrigerator. Extra cabinet storage off the eat-in kitchen area. BIG Family room and Dining room. Bonus room with view of the LARGE yard. Don't miss the RV gate and concrete pad. Perfect for all of your needs! Relaxing yard is complete with mature shade tree and block walls. Walk to Light Rail stop or Bus stop nearby. Close to restaurants and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1262 E 2ND Street have any available units?
1262 E 2ND Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1262 E 2ND Street have?
Some of 1262 E 2ND Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1262 E 2ND Street currently offering any rent specials?
1262 E 2ND Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1262 E 2ND Street pet-friendly?
No, 1262 E 2ND Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mesa.
Does 1262 E 2ND Street offer parking?
Yes, 1262 E 2ND Street offers parking.
Does 1262 E 2ND Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1262 E 2ND Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1262 E 2ND Street have a pool?
No, 1262 E 2ND Street does not have a pool.
Does 1262 E 2ND Street have accessible units?
No, 1262 E 2ND Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1262 E 2ND Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1262 E 2ND Street has units with dishwashers.

