1262 E 2ND Street

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Terrific home with 3BR/2BA and a huge Bonus Room! All BR are just the right size and bathrooms are updated. Kitchen is updated with newer cabinets, counters and just installed refrigerator. Extra cabinet storage off the eat-in kitchen area. BIG Family room and Dining room. Bonus room with view of the LARGE yard. Don't miss the RV gate and concrete pad. Perfect for all of your needs! Relaxing yard is complete with mature shade tree and block walls. Walk to Light Rail stop or Bus stop nearby. Close to restaurants and shopping.