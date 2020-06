Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Amazing ground level 5 bedroom /3 bathroom home features spacious living areas, completewith a large kitchen/family room area,living room area, beautiful carpet and tile flooring, afamily room fireplace, and full size washer/dryer hookups in an indoor laundry room. This lovelyhome also has a 3 car garage with extended area with plenty of space for all your toys. Home islocated on large cul-de sac lot. You won't be disappointed. LANDLORD AND TENANT TO SPLIT LANDSCAPING EXPENSES 50/50