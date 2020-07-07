1250 South 76th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly refurbished Manufactured double wide home in Mesa. This is a steal at $1200.00 Home is located in a very desirable spot in mesa across from shopping and freeway access. No HOA Large corner fenced in lot. Covered parking and large covered patio. New beautiful kitchen cabinets, new laminate flooring throughout, new neutral paint. Large garden tub in master.



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Upon approval tenant will need to purchase renters insurance before move in.



Text Barb at 602-369-6116



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.