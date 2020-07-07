All apartments in Mesa
Last updated December 9 2019 at 11:12 PM

1250 South 76th Place

1250 South 76th Place · No Longer Available
Location

1250 South 76th Place, Mesa, AZ 85209

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly refurbished Manufactured double wide home in Mesa. This is a steal at $1200.00 Home is located in a very desirable spot in mesa across from shopping and freeway access. No HOA Large corner fenced in lot. Covered parking and large covered patio. New beautiful kitchen cabinets, new laminate flooring throughout, new neutral paint. Large garden tub in master.

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply. Upon approval tenant will need to purchase renters insurance before move in.

Text Barb at 602-369-6116

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 South 76th Place have any available units?
1250 South 76th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 South 76th Place have?
Some of 1250 South 76th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 South 76th Place currently offering any rent specials?
1250 South 76th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 South 76th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 South 76th Place is pet friendly.
Does 1250 South 76th Place offer parking?
Yes, 1250 South 76th Place offers parking.
Does 1250 South 76th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 South 76th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 South 76th Place have a pool?
No, 1250 South 76th Place does not have a pool.
Does 1250 South 76th Place have accessible units?
No, 1250 South 76th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 South 76th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 South 76th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

