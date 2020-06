Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Darling 3 bedroom/1.75 bathroom on corner lot. Open floor plan gives this cute home a spacious feel! Modern cabinetry, NO CARPET! 2 car garage, grassy large backyard!*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*