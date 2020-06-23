11533 East Quicksilver Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dogs allowed walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

**This One Will Not Last!** Single-Level Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to both Loop 202/US-60 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry/Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Gorgeous White Cabinets, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Huge Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.