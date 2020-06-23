All apartments in Mesa
Find more places like 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mesa, AZ
/
11533 East Quicksilver Avenue
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

11533 East Quicksilver Avenue

11533 East Quicksilver Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mesa
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

11533 East Quicksilver Avenue, Mesa, AZ 85212

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**This One Will Not Last!** Single-Level Four Bedroom, Two Bathroom Mountain Ranch Rental Opportunity Located Just Minutes from Shopping, Dining and Entertainment with Quick Access to both Loop 202/US-60 Freeways and Beyond! Property Features Entry/Formal Dining Area, Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Gorgeous White Cabinets, Breakfast Nook with Patio Exit, Full Hall Bath, Inside Laundry, Huge Master Suite with Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and the list goes on! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee plus City Taxes. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have any available units?
11533 East Quicksilver Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11533 East Quicksilver Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue offer parking?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have a pool?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11533 East Quicksilver Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Springs at Alta Mesa Apartment Homes
1865 N Higley Rd
Mesa, AZ 85205
Cielo on Gilbert
1710 S Gilbert Rd
Mesa, AZ 85204
The Palms at Augusta Ranch
9335 E Baseline Rd
Mesa, AZ 85209
Genoa Lakes
3320 E University Dr
Mesa, AZ 85215
Candela Park
57 N Alma School Rd
Mesa, AZ 85201
The Hamptons
2055 E Hampton Ave
Mesa, AZ 85204
Fiesta Village Furnished Apartments
960 W Southern Ave
Mesa, AZ 85210
Country Park Villas
1248 S Vineyard
Mesa, AZ 85210

Similar Pages

Mesa 1 BedroomsMesa 2 Bedrooms
Mesa Apartments with ParkingMesa Apartments with Pool
Mesa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Dobson RanchThe GrovesComite De Families En Accion
Kleinman ParkNcraRoosevelt
Mesa GrandeAugusta Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Mesa Community CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College