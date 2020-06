Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets carpet

- Charming Home in North East Mesa with Nice upgrades and fresh designer paint and carpet through out . Great Room with vaulted ceilings and wood laminate flooring. Kitchen features new granite counter tops and island with breakfast bar and island, eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Split floor plan with Master bedroom split and walk in closet. Faux wood blinds through out. Enjoy the back yard with a small patch of grass and covered patio



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4946606)