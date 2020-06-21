114 S Lesueur

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Historical District Mesa - just paved the street and Mesa Dr. Paving Kimball to the south and 1st Ave to the North and LeSueur to the East so literally all streets on every side is being paved. Street currently one way until paving is done. Small lot but back yard irrigated so low water bill, recently remodeled and cleaned. City of Mesa recently spent 7.9 mil on Pioneer Park remodel to the North, Brand new Eagles park and rec center to the East, ASU Mesa Campus broke ground on the other side of Mesa Drive, Family discovery center being built to the North. Neighborhood will be unrecognizable by December but Tenant advised that neighborhood is currently under construction. please text 480.233.0737 to show



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5827327)