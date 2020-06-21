All apartments in Mesa
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

114 S Lesueur

114 South Lesueur · No Longer Available
Location

114 South Lesueur, Mesa, AZ 85204
Temple Historic District

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Historical District Mesa - just paved the street and Mesa Dr. Paving Kimball to the south and 1st Ave to the North and LeSueur to the East so literally all streets on every side is being paved. Street currently one way until paving is done. Small lot but back yard irrigated so low water bill, recently remodeled and cleaned. City of Mesa recently spent 7.9 mil on Pioneer Park remodel to the North, Brand new Eagles park and rec center to the East, ASU Mesa Campus broke ground on the other side of Mesa Drive, Family discovery center being built to the North. Neighborhood will be unrecognizable by December but Tenant advised that neighborhood is currently under construction. please text 480.233.0737 to show

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5827327)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 S Lesueur have any available units?
114 S Lesueur doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mesa, AZ.
How much is rent in Mesa, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mesa Rent Report.
Is 114 S Lesueur currently offering any rent specials?
114 S Lesueur isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 S Lesueur pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 S Lesueur is pet friendly.
Does 114 S Lesueur offer parking?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not offer parking.
Does 114 S Lesueur have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 S Lesueur have a pool?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not have a pool.
Does 114 S Lesueur have accessible units?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not have accessible units.
Does 114 S Lesueur have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 S Lesueur have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 S Lesueur does not have units with air conditioning.
